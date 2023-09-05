14-year-old boy dies after eating spicy Paqui chip under ‘One Chip Challenge’ in US: Report1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 07:22 PM IST
The chip is made by Paqui. It comes in a coffin container with a warning that it should be kept away from children and is only for adults to eat
A 14-year-old boy from Worcester, Massachusetts, has died after eating an extremely spicy chip that was the subject of a viral challenge, according to a report by NBCBoston.com.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message