14-year-old opens fire at classmates at Russian school before shooting herself
In another incident shooting in Russia, a schoolgirl opened fire at her classmates on Thursday. After killing one and leaving five students injured, the girl shot herself to death in Russia's Bryansk city, reported AP citing state news agencies.
