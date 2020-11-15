Home >News >World >15 Asian nations sign huge China-backed RCEP trade deal
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is the world's largest trade pact in terms of GDP, analysts say. (AP)
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is the world's largest trade pact in terms of GDP, analysts say. (AP)

15 Asian nations sign huge China-backed RCEP trade deal

1 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2020, 10:30 AM IST AFP

  • The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is the world's largest trade pact in terms of GDP, analysts say

Fifteen countries on Sunday signed a sprawling Asian trade deal seen as a huge coup for China in extending its influence.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) -- which includes 10 Southeast Asian economies along with China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia -- is the world's largest trade pact in terms of GDP, analysts say.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout