15 Asian nations sign huge China-backed RCEP trade deal

Fifteen countries on Sunday signed a sprawling Asian trade deal seen as a huge coup for China in extending its influence.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) -- which includes 10 Southeast Asian economies along with China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia -- is the world's largest trade pact in terms of GDP, analysts say.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

