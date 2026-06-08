15 killed in 7.8-magnitude Philippines earthquake, tsunami warnings issued from Indonesia to Japan

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck southern Philippines on Monday, has killed at least 15 people.

The devastating earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sparked tsunami warnings across the region.

Philippine authorities urged people in affected coastal regions to move to higher ground after the offshore quake hit south of General Santos, a city of about 720,000.

A series of powerful aftershocks rocked the area from about two hours after the first quake, according to the United States Geological Survey, with the largest measuring 6.5 magnitude.

Buildings reduced to rubble Videos posted to social media and verified by AFP showed a shopping centre with a Jollibee fast food restaurant reduced to rubble in General Santos City, while a school building that officials said was unoccupied crumpled in another.

"Lord, it has really collapsed! ... The building has really collapsed!" someone can be heard shouting as the school structure toppled.

In another video verified by AFP, young schoolchildren could be seen screaming in the arms of their teachers as the quake violently sways them back and forth on the ground.

A flimsy metal structure could be seen collapsing in the background as the video uploaded to the school's official Facebook page ends. An accompanying caption said no one was under the structure when it fell.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a notice that tsunami waves were possible along the coasts of the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea.

As of 2 pm (0600 GMT), at least 15 people were reported dead, including 12 from Mindanao island's Soccskargen region, an area that includes General Santos City.

Three more fatalities were recorded in Davao Occidental province, according to the country's disaster agency.

The figures did not yet include two people who Police Major Roland Catoburan told AFP had been crushed to death by a collapsing wall in Alabel, a municipality near General Santos.

"We have casualties. A wall fell on them," he said, adding officers were not being allowed to re-enter their stations, some of which now had cracked walls.

Evacuate NOW Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos suspended classes across Mindanao island on what was to have been the first day of school, while calling on residents in coastal areas to evacuate immediately.

"Move to higher ground now. Do not wait," he said. "Your life is more important than anything left behind."

In Kiamba, a coastal town near the epicentre, about 50,000 residents had already done so.

"As of now, 80 percent of the population has moved to higher ground," said Agripino Dacera, the regional disaster chief.

"All the villages along the coast were instructed to proceed to evacuation centres."

The airport in General Santos was also closed until further notice, officials said.

Ring of Fire Monday's quake triggered evacuation warnings for coastal areas of neighbouring Indonesia and Malaysia, with Jakarta's meteorological agency subsequently lifting its alert.

Japanese authorities issued a tsunami advisory for swathes of its Pacific coast, though waves that reached the country's coast were reported to be no larger than 20 centimetres (about eight inches).

Earthquakes are a near-daily occurrence in the Philippines, which is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Eastern Mindanao was rocked by a pair of earthquakes of 7.4 and 6.7 magnitude in October that killed at least eight people.