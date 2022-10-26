15 killed in open firing by gunmen at Shiite holy site in Iran

In another incident, the reins of the partially dilapidated Metropol Building, a 10-story tower, fell completely on Wednesday, reported AP quoting a state-run media. The building had collapsed earlier this year killing 41 people. In May, the collapse of the tower had become a lightning rod for protests in Abadan city. The disaster brought into light the shoddy construction practices, rampant corruption, and ignorance in Iran. The video of the collapse shows the remaining tower turning into rubble in seconds.