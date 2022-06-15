150 civil society groups urge trade ministers to reject TRIPS waiver deal at WTO

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal during the meeting with co-sponsors of the patents waiver proposal on Tuesday had expressed disappointment at the way developed countries were trying to aggressively block the patents waiver deal. "The kind of fights over small commas, fullstops, one word here or there seem to suggest that this will continue through the five years if anybody was to try and take the benefit of this agreement... will get frustrated and not a single plant to manufacture vaccines will come with this..." said Goyal.