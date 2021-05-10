153 Palestinians in hospital after Jerusalem Al-Aqsa clash

Ofir Gendelman, a spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed in a tweet that “extremist Palestinians planned well in advance to carry out riots" at the holy site. He attached photos from the compound showing piles of stones and wooden boards, suggesting this was part of the protesters’ preparations for a confrontation. He said that Israel guarantees freedom of worship, but “not the freedom to riot and attack innocent people."

