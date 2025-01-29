A man who recently brought his family back to Pakistan from the United States confessed on Wednesday to shooting dead his teenage daughter, motivated by his disapproval of her TikTok content, reported Reuters quoting Pakistani police.

According to the report, the shooting happened on a street in the southwestern city of Quetta on Tuesday. Initially, the suspect, Anwar ul-Haq, said that unidentified gunmen shot and killed his American-born, 15-year-old daughter, before he confessed to the crime, police official Babar Baloch said.

"Our investigation so far has found that the family had an objection to her dressing, lifestyle, and social gathering," Reuters quoted another police investigator, Zohaib Mohsin, as saying.

"We have her phone. It is locked. We are probing all aspects, including honour killing."

Baloch added the family had recently returned to Balochistan province in predominantly Muslim Pakistan, a nation with conservative social norms, having lived in the United States for about 25 years.

The suspect has US citizenship, the officer said. He said Haq had told him his daughter began creating "objectionable" content on the social media platform TikTok when she lived in the United States.

He told police that she continued to share videos on the platform after returning to Pakistan. Baloch said the main suspect's brother-in-law had also been arrested in connection with the killing.

Police said they had charged Haq with the murder. They did not offer proof of Haq's U.S. citizenship except for the suspect's own testimony and declined to say whether the U.S. embassy had been informed of the incident.

TikTok user in Pakistan: Over 54 million people use TikTok in Pakistan, a nation of 241 million. The government has blocked the video-sharing app several times in recent years over content moderation.

Islamabad often takes issue with what it terms "obscene content" with the social media platform, which has lately started complying with requests from Pakistan to remove certain content.

Over 1,000 women are killed each year in Pakistan at the hands of community or family members over perceived damage to "honour", according to independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

That could involve eloping, posting social media content, fraternising with men, or any other infraction against conservative values relating to women.