Indians in Russian Army: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday shared an update on the Indians who serve in the Russian Army in war with Ukraine. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal informed that the ‘whereabouts of 16 individuals are not known’. The Russian government has categorised these 16 people as ‘missing’.

"We are seeking an early release and repatriation of those who remain," Jaiswal said.

Till January 17, there have been 126 reported cases of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army, the MEA confirmed.

“Of these 126 cases,96 people have returned to India and have been discharged from the Russian Armed Forces. Eighteen Indian nationals in the Russian Army remain, and out of them, the whereabouts of 16 individuals are not known,” Jaiswal said during a media briefing on Friday.

“Twelve Indian nationals who were serving in the Russian Army have died,” he added.

The update from the MEA comes after it was reported earlier this week that a man from Kerala, Binil TB had died fighting for the Russian Army. Another man from Kerala was injured and is being treated in Moscow. The death of Binil, who hailed from Thrissur, was made public on Monday by one of his relatives.

“The death of Binil Babu is extremely unfortunate. We have conveyed our condolences to the family. Our embassy is in touch with the Russian authorities so that his mortal remains could come back to India as soon as possible. Another person who was injured is receiving treatment in Moscow...Hopefully, he will also be returning to India soon after his treatment is completed,” the MEA spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, India pressed Russia to release all the Indians recruited by the Russian military, following the death of Binil in the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone, taking the death toll to 12.

Jaiswal said the matter was strongly taken up with Russian authorities in Moscow as well as with the Russian embassy in New Delhi.