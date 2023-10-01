16 Pakistani beggars trying to travel to Saudi Arabia for begging arrested in Multan

Sixteen people were offloaded from a Saudi Arabia-bound flight and arrested this week for intending to seek alms. The group – allegedly Pakistani beggars – had obtained Umrah visas and disguised themselves as pilgrims. However they confessed that they were going to Saudi Arabia to seek alms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident took place two days ago and the group comprises 16 people including one child, 11 women and four men. During the immigration questioning they told the Federal Investigation Agency that they were planning to indulge in begging.

Local media reports said the group also told the FIA that half their earnings would be given to the agents involved in making their travel arrangements. They were to return to Pakistan after the expiry of their Umrah visas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year.

ALSO READ: Balochistan blast: Pakistan blames India's RAW for suicide blast The travellers – on board a Saudi-bound flight in the Multan area of Punjab province – were deplaned and interrogated after the revelation. They were arrested by the FIA Multan circle for further questioning and legal action.

The developments came a day after Pakistani officials told the Senate Committee on Overseas Pakistanis that a significant proportion of beggars are trafficked abroad through illegal channels. The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development said that a staggering 90% of beggars apprehended in foreign countries belong to Pakistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Pakistani beggars travel to the Middle East under the guise of ziyarat (pilgrimage). Most people visit Saudi Arabia on Umrah visas and then indulge in begging-related activities," Secretary Overseas Pakistanis Zeeshan Khanzada told a meeting of the Senate's standing committee last month.

(With inputs from agencies)

