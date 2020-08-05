Home >News >world >17 killed as boat capsizes in Bangladesh
Migrant people are seen on board of overcrowded ferries (REUTERS)
Migrant people are seen on board of overcrowded ferries (REUTERS)

17 killed as boat capsizes in Bangladesh

1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2020, 06:03 PM IST PTI

  • A boat carrying atleast 50 people capsized in the river in Netrokona district's Madan upazila
  • It carried many students and teachers, while 17 people have died and 30 people were rescued alive

DHAKA : A passenger boat carrying about 50 people, including madrassa students and teachers, capsized on Wednesday in northern Bangladesh, killing at least 17 people, according to a media report.

The incident happened in Netrokona district's Madan upazila, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

A total of 48 people, including madrassa students and teachers, from Mymensingh, boarded the boat for a cruise.

So far, 17 bodies have been recovered, 30 people have been rescued alive, while one passenger remains missing, an official of Madan upazila was quoted by the paper as saying.

The cause of the accident is not immediately known.

Such accidents are common in Bangladesh.

Poor safety standards of vessels and their reckless driving have been repeatedly blamed for frequent ferry accidents in riverine Bangladesh. In most of the cases, the ferries carry passengers beyond their capacity.

In June, at least 32 people have died after a ferry capsized in Bangladesh, near the capital Dhaka.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Bloomberg

Reliance Power Bangladesh JV signs $642-mn loan to fund 745 MW gas-fired project

1 min read . 31 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout