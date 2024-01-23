17-year-old student suspected of planning jihadist attack on school detained in Spain
The student, a Syrian national, was arrested early on Monday in the southern town of Montellano near Seville, and has been charged with belonging to a terrorist organisation Islamic State and possessing explosives
Madrid: Spain's high court on Tuesday ordered that a 17-year-old student suspected of having links to the militant Islamic State group and of planning to attack his high school be held on remand at a youth detention centre for at least six months.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message