18 civilians among 33 killed in ‘coordinated but poorly executed’ separatist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan

As many as 33 people, at least 15 security personnel and 18 civilians, were killed in a “coordinated but poorly executed” separatist attacks across Pakistan's Balochistan province on Saturday.

According to the Pakistan military, 92 militants, including “three suicide bombers” were also killed in the latest violence in the insurgency-hit southwestern region.

Pakistan has been battling a separatist insurgency in Balochistan for decades, with frequent attacks on security forces, foreign nationals and non-locals in the mineral-rich province bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

Attacks took place in multiple locations including the provincial capital Quetta and Gwadar, according to an AFP report, citing a statement by Pakistan military's media wing.

“Eighteen innocent civilians” and 15 security personnel were killed, the military's media wing (ISPR) said in a statement, putting the death toll among the militants at 92.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of the civilians were not immediately clear.

A senior military official in Islamabad said the attacks were "coordinated but poorly executed", adding that they had "failed due to poor planning and rapid collapse under effective security response".

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised security forces for "foiling" the attacks.

In an official statement, Sharif accused India of backing the separatists and said, “We will continue the war against terrorism until its complete eradication.”

‘Explosions one after another’ AFP, quoting police officials, said attacks were not yet completely under control in four districts. The news agency also said that its journalist heard several explosions in Quetta, Balochistan's provincial capital.

AFP also reported heavy security across the city, with major roads deserted and businesses shut.

“Since morning, there have been explosions one after another,” Abdul Wali, 38, told AFP. “The police point guns at us and say ‘go back,’ otherwise they beat us. What should we do?”

Deputy district commissioner abducted A deputy district commissioner has been abducted by the militants, a senior official in Quetta told AFP.

Another senior government official said that militants had “freed at least 30 inmates from a district jail, seizing firearms and ammunition. They also attacked a police station and took ammunition with them.”

Mobile phone services have been jammed and traffic disrupted in the affected districts, while train services have been suspended across the province.

Baloch Liberation Army claims responsibility The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the most active militant separatist group in the province, claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement sent to AFP.

The group said it had targeted military installations and police and civil administration officials in gun attacks and suicide bombings.