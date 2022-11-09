18-carat pink diamond sells for more than $28.5 million at auction | See photos2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 06:05 AM IST
- Pink diamonds are only found in a few places and fewer than 10% weigh more than one-fifth of a carat
A Fortune Pink 18.18-carat diamond, an exceptionally rare giant gemstone, sold for more than $28.5 million at auction in Geneva on Tuesday to a private Asian customer, news agency AFP reported. The dazzling diamond is the largest pear-shaped "fancy vivid pink" diamond ever sold under the hammer.