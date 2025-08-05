1971 Flashback: India's Army's 'this day that year' post recalls $2 billion US arms supply to Pakistan; netizens react

Amid President Donald Trump's announcement of “substantially” increased tariffs on India over its purchase of oil from Russia, the Indian Army on August 5 took a potshot at the United States by sharing an old article talking about US' arms support worth $2 billion to Pakistan for decades at “concessional rates or throw-away prices” in the buildup for the 1971 war.

"This Day That Year" Build Up of War - 05 Aug 1971 #KnowFacts," Indian Army's Eastern Command shared on X with a newspaper cutting stating "𝑼.𝑺 𝑨𝑹𝑴𝑺 𝑾𝑶𝑹𝑻𝑯 $2 𝑩𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑶𝑵 𝑺𝑯𝑰𝑷𝑷𝑬𝑫 𝑻𝑶 𝑷𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑨𝑵 𝑺𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑬 '54".

Netizens react One of the users said, “Best reply by Indian army to USA🔥🔥it exposes American Hypocrisy” Another said, “Show the mirror to the bully!!! Gr8 going Eastern command.” “good reminder for Donald Trump” commented a third.

Recently, the US pledged its support to Pakistan for the development of “massive oil reserves”. “We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves. We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India some day!” Trump stated.

India's stern reply to Trump's tariff threat The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India’s imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. They are a necessity compelled by (the) global market situation."

India asserted both the US and the EU were also “indulging in trade with Russia".

The statement added, “In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security."

While calling India a “friend”, Trump imposed 25% tariffs mentioning US has not done much much business with India because of its high tariffs. “They have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country. Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!” he added, further declaring an unspecified penalty.