1st tanker carrying LNG from US arrives in Germany1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Tanker vessel Maria Energy carrying liquefied natural gas from the United States arrived in Germany on Tuesday
The first regular shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States arrived in Germany on Tuesday, part of a wide-reaching effort to help the country replace energy supplies it previously received from Russia.