Home >News >World >2 strong earthquakes shake western Indonesia, no tsunami
TOPSHOT - A boat carryingg Rohingya people from Myanmar arrives on the shorelines of Lancok village, in Indonesia's North Aceh Regency on June 25, 2020. - Nearly 100 Rohingya from Myanmar, including 30 children, have been rescued from a rickety wooden boat off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, a maritime official said. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)

2 strong earthquakes shake western Indonesia, no tsunami

1 min read . 09:08 AM IST AP

  • USGS says the magnitude 6.8 earthquake occurred at a depth of 22 kilometers under the sea. It was centered in Bengkulu province on Sumatra island
  • A 6.9 magnitude quake jolted the area six minutes later, a bit deeper and 13 kilometers from the first

JAKARTA : Two powerful and shallow undersea earthquakes shook western Indonesia on Wednesday, causing panic but no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 earthquake occurred at a depth of 22 kilometers (13.6 miles) under the sea. It was centered in Bengkulu province on Sumatra island, 139 kilometers (86 miles) west-southwest of Bengkulu city, USGS said. It was felt in several provinces on the island.

A 6.9 magnitude quake jolted the area six minutes later, a bit deeper and 13 kilometers (8 miles) from the first, but no tsunami warning was issued for the relative shallow quakes.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis. It is located on the “Ring of Fire," an arc of seismic faults in the Pacific Basin where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.

