2 Swedes shot dead, 1 injured in possible terror attack in Brussels, ISIS claims responsibility
2 Swedish nationals were shot dead while another person was injured during a possible terror attack in Brussels. Some reports claimed that the suspected assailant chanted ‘Allahu Akbar’ before the shooting.
Two Swedish nationals were shot dead while another person was wounded after an attack in central Brussels on Monday night. In a video posted online, a man who identified himself as a member of the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.
