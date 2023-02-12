An unidentified flying object (UFO) was shot down 10 miles off the frozen coast of Alaska on February 10. Then, on February 11, a UFO above Canada was downed by a US fighter plane. Prior to that, a week ago, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down in the North American sky.

“The object was flying at an altitude of approximately 40,000 feet, had unlawfully entered Canadian airspace, and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight," said Canada's Defence Minister Anita Anand.

Any object in the sky that cannot be quickly identified or explained is referred to as a UFO. Although the idea of extraterrestrial spacecraft has come to be linked with the term UFO, the vast majority of sightings can actually be attributed to more commonplace natural or man-made factors.

A small number of UFO sightings, however, continue to be mysterious. Some individuals contend that these unexplained flying objects are proof of extraterrestrial life while others speculate that they could be covert military aircraft or as yet unnamed natural occurrences.

The nature of this object and its connection to the Chinese “spy balloon" and the object shot down over Alaska are yet unknown. Cedric Leighton, a retired US Air Force colonel, told CNN that he thought there was a distinction between the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon and the "high-altitude item" that was shot down in Alaska.

There is every possibility that the UFO in Alaska is actually a “weather balloon", he said. The object did not have “connective capability" that the Chinese “spy balloon" had, he added.

Since March 2021, the US government has received more than 350 fresh claims of UFO sightings. Up until January, 163 of the 366 new UAP records were classified as "balloon or balloon-like entities", with more than half having "unremarkable characteristics." The remaining "unremarkable" sightings were classified as drones or drone-like objects, or they were attributed to weather changes, birds, flying trash or other natural phenomena.

However, 171 of the UFOs are yet uncharacterised, have peculiar flight characteristics or performance capabilities and need additional research, according to a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

