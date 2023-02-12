2 UFOs in 2 days: Curiosity intensifies as unidentified flying objects frequent North American sky
Since March 2021, the US government has received more than 350 fresh claims of UFO sightings.
An unidentified flying object (UFO) was shot down 10 miles off the frozen coast of Alaska on February 10. Then, on February 11, a UFO above Canada was downed by a US fighter plane. Prior to that, a week ago, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down in the North American sky.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×