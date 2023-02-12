Since March 2021, the US government has received more than 350 fresh claims of UFO sightings. Up until January, 163 of the 366 new UAP records were classified as "balloon or balloon-like entities", with more than half having "unremarkable characteristics." The remaining "unremarkable" sightings were classified as drones or drone-like objects, or they were attributed to weather changes, birds, flying trash or other natural phenomena.

