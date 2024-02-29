‘20 Indians have contacted embassy in Moscow’: MEA shares update on people working as ‘helpers’ in Russian army
Many Indians recruited as security helpers in the Russian military, have been forced to even fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has informed that there are twenty Indians who are working as support staff for Russian Army. India on Thursday said it is trying its best for an "early discharge" of around 20 Indian nationals who are working as support staff to the Russian army.