With an increase from 15.3% in March to a record 18.2% in April, China's youth jobless rate has reached new highs this year. The following several months saw it rise even further, hitting 19.9% in July. According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, the rate decreased slightly to 18.7% in August but is still among the highest recorded, according to The Hongkong Post, which also reported Xiaomi would eliminate thousands of workers across a number of divisions, including its internet and smartphone business operations, as per state-run media in China.