20 Turkish soldiers killed as military cargo plane crashes in Georgia – Here is what happened?

Turkiye's Defence Minister Yasar Guler announced on Wednesday that all 20 soldiers on board a military cargo plane that crashed in Georgia were killed.

“Our heroic comrades-in-arms were martyred on 11 November 2025, when our C-130 military cargo plane, which had taken off from Azerbaijan en route to our country, crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border,” Defence Minister Yasar Guler said in a message posted on social media platform X.

Turkiye plane crash: What happened? The C-130 aircraft, which departed from Ganja, Azerbaijan, was returning to Turkiye when it tragically came down on Tuesday in Georgia's Sighnaghi municipality, situated close to the Azerbaijani border.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

The wreckage was spread across a plain that includes farmland and is surrounded by hills, Turkish private broadcaster NTV reported from the site.

Debris from the aircraft was scattered across multiple locations, the report said.

On Tuesday, Turkiye’s state-run Anadolu Agency quoted the Georgian aviation authority as stating that communication with the plane was lost minutes after it had entered Georgian airspace. Notably, the authority confirmed that no distress signal had been issued by the aircraft prior to contact being lost.

The accident is particularly significant as Turkiye and Azerbaijan maintain close military cooperation. The aircraft’s presence in the region was linked to the recent Victory Day celebrations in Baku on 8 November, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other officials had attended. These ceremonies marked Azerbaijan’s military success over Armenia in the 2020 conflict for control of the Karabakh region. It was not immediately clear whether the military personnel on the cargo plane had participated in the ceremonies.

Turkiye plane crash: International Reactions The tragic incident immediately prompted international expressions of sorrow. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili both extended their condolences to their Turkish counterparts following Tuesday’s tragedy.

“We are deeply shocked by the news of the loss of life of our soldiers in the accident that occurred on Georgian soil,” Aliyev said in a message, according to the Anadolu Agency.

Similarly, the US Ambassador to Turkiye, Tom Barrack, offered his condolences and affirmed Washington’s solidarity with Ankara. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also extended his sympathies, honouring the military personnel who were killed, and thanking all NATO staff for their service.

Further details regarding the funeral arrangements or the repatriation of the remains to Turkiye remain unavailable.