200 Boeing aircraft, $17 billion in farm imports: What Donald Trump negotiated for US with China

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have agreed on building a constructive relationship to boost trade and strategic ties between the two countries.

The decision came during Trump's state visit to Beijing for the Trump-Xi Summit (13-15 May), the first by a US President since 2017. In a press release, the White House said that Trump will welcome Xi for a visit to Washington this fall.

The two countries will set up the US-China Board of Trade to manage bilateral trade in non-sensitive goods. Trump also negotiated a package of commitments that will drive “high-paying American jobs” and open new markets for US goods.

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China and the US agreed to lower levies on some products to promote bilateral trade, Bloomberg reported, citing a statement from China’s Commerce Ministry.

China said Beijing and Washington will adopt a series of measures, including mutually cutting levies on certain products, to expand bilateral trade in areas including agriculture, the minister said. Trump had on Friday suggested that tariffs didn’t come up in his meetings with Xi.

Trade, Industry For the first time since 2017, China has approved an initial purchase of 200 American-made Boeing aircraft for Chinese airlines, as per the White House press release. This sale is expected to drive high-paying, high-skilled manufacturing jobs in the US.

In addition, the Board of Investment will provide a government-to-government forum for discussing investment-related issues.

Rare Earth Metals China agreed to address US concerns about supply chain shortages related to rare earths and other critical minerals, including yttrium, scandium, neodymium, and indium. Rare earth metals are used in the manufacture of electronic items such as laptops, smartphones, and cameras, as well as in defence systems, including precision-guided missiles and radars.

China is also set to resolve US concerns about restrictions on the sale of rare earth production and processing equipment and technologies.

Agriculture China will purchase at least $17 billion of US agricultural products per year in 2026 (prorated), 2027, and 2028, in addition to the soybean purchase commitments that it made in October 2025.

China restored market access for US beef by renewing the expired listings of more than 400 American beef facilities, and will work with US regulators to lift all suspensions of American beef facilities.

China resumed imports of poultry from US states determined by the USDA to be free of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Geopolitical Both countries agreed that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, called to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and agreed that no country or organisation can be allowed to charge tolls.

Trump and Xi also confirmed their shared goal to denuclearise North Korea.

The US and China will also support each other as the respective hosts of the G20 and APEC Summits later this year.

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