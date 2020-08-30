Home >News >World >200 Pak nationals stranded in India to return on September 3

LAHORE : Around 200 Pakistani nationals stranded in India due to coronavirus induced travel restrictions will return to their country on September 3, according to media reports.

They will be travelling back home through Wagah-Attari border crossing which will be specially opened for their return, reported ARY News.

As per the report, the Pakistani nationals got stuck in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Pakistan's High Commission in Delhi made efforts to ensure their repatriation to the country after being approached.

According to the latest data available on Dawn, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan stand at 295,636 while the death toll stands at 6288.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

