2,000 flights canceled in Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives

2,000 flights canceled in Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives

Pedestrians head toward a painting on Larimer Street as a snowstorm sweeps over the intermountain West Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Denver.
05:53 AM IST AP

  • The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches (46-61 cm) of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night

DENVER : More than 2,000 flights have been canceled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region.

More than 2,000 flights have been canceled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches (46-61 cm) of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. Some areas along the Front Range foothills were expected to receive up to 30 inches (76 cm).

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches (46-61 cm) of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. Some areas along the Front Range foothills were expected to receive up to 30 inches (76 cm).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Myanmar forces kill 7 as crackdown on protesters continues

4 min read . 05:46 AM IST

Dehradun DM orders complete lockdown in areas of Mussoorie. Details here

1 min read . 05:41 AM IST

Italy reports 317 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 26,062 new cases

1 min read . 13 Mar 2021

Maharashtra CM warns restaurants, hotels: 'Don't force us to impose COVID lockdown'

1 min read . 13 Mar 2021
The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips. The highways most likely to be affected included Interstate 25 from Colorado Springs to Wyoming, including Denver and Monument Hill; I-70 to Limon; and I-76 to Ft. Morgan, the department said.

Denver International had a busy morning Saturday with passengers trying to beat the storm, but about 750 flights later in the day were canceled, airport spokeswoman Emily Williams said. Just about all Sunday flights had been canceled as well — nearly 1,300.

