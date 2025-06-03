200-year-old condom decorated with erotic art goes on display in Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum

A 19th-century condom decorated with erotic drawings is set to go on display at a Dutch museum. The erotic etching on the condom features a nun and three clergymen, and it is believed to have been made from a sheep's appendix. According to a CNN report, the prophylactic dates back to the 1830s, and is likely a souvenir from a brothel, as per a recent statement from the iconic Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

What is the ‘condom art’ about? The curator of prints at this museum stated that this art piece looked more like a "luxury brothel souvenir", and was in "mint condition". UV testing on the item has revealed that it was never used before, according to Joyce Zelen, the curator. This "luxury" souvenir was nearly 7.9 inches long (20 centimeters), and according to Zelen, it was "more of an object to laugh about with your friends than an actual object to use", as reported by CNN.

In the erotic art, the nun can be seen seated with her legs open, with the three clergymen holding their robes upwards. They were reportedly revealing their private parts, as per the art. The inscription on the art reads,"Voilà mon choix," which translates to "This is my choice", the museum stated.

