2016 Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif gunned down in Pakistan mosque, India says 'biggest blow to JeM on...'
Latif, alias Bilal, a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, is learnt to have been shot dead along with two of his associates by three gunmen.
Jaish-e-Mohammaed terrorist, and alleged mastermind of the 2016 Pathankot attack Shahid Latif was gunned down in a mosque in Daska town of Sialkot district in Pakistan, officials have said, according to news agency PTI.
