2020 is the year unconventional monetary policy turned conventional: Here's why

Such an outlook was underscored by the Fed’s recent decision to say it will allow inflation to run above its 2% target in the future if needed to make up earlier undershoots. The Fed meets to set policy this week, as do the Bank of Japan and Bank of England, putting investors on alert for any signs of yet more innovation.“The coronavirus crisis is many times more destructive than the financial crisis of 2008," said Steve Barrow, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Standard Bank. “There’s every reason to believe that the move to tighter monetary policy will take as long –- and probably much longer -- than the post-financial-crisis period."The mounting debate is whether the need to prop up economies will ultimately push central banks to do even more, perhaps in unison with governments. Monetary policy makers are already working closer than ever with their fiscal counterparts despite the traditional separation of responsibilities.