2020 was a watershed year for European Union

This was the big picture that we in the EU leadership saw when we took office in December 2019, just before conditions became even more challenging. For Europeans, it looked as though everything we held dear was being contested, be it multilateral cooperation; solidarity between countries, generations, and individuals; or even basic respect for facts and science. In addition to several crises brewing in the EU’s neighbourhood and the escalation of Sino-American tensions, we were hit suddenly by covid-19, which has compounded all the other longer-term challenges Europe faces.