2021 should be year of the ‘Great Reset’

I see three pillars to build on. First, 2021 could be the year when we bring covid-19 under control. If current predictions hold, several vaccines will become available. If they allow us to beat back the pandemic, we should undertake a reckoning of what we have learned from this crisis. Although vaccines can bring stability, they are not a panacea. Like a peace settlement that ends but does not reverse the devastation of war, stopping the pandemic is merely a first step. The greater challenge will be to fix the structural flaws in our systems and institutions, many of which have failed to provide the necessary care and services to all those who need them.