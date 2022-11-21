‘2022 been a huge year, 2023 will be…’: White House on India-US ties

2022 has been a huge year in the history of the India-US relationship and the next year is going to be even bigger, said a top White House official at the gathering of Indian-Americans here on Sunday.
The White House official also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being instrumental in forging a consensus during the recently concluded G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, according to the news agency PTI.
Jon Finer, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor said, "Looking around the world when the US and President Biden look for partners that can truly help carry the load, truly helped move forward a global agenda, India and PM Modi is very high on that list."
"We just saw this in real-time at the G-20 where the Indian PM was instrumental in forging a consensus around a joint statement among a far-flung group of countries and in the comments and work that the prime minister has done and others in the Indian government have done to highlight the increased risk related to nuclear issues," he said added.
Meanwhile, India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who also addressed the gathering, said that this relationship between India and the US is being steered by PM Modi and President Joe Biden.
The event, organized by the Embassy of India to showcase the syncretic nature of Indian culture, was attended by top US officials including Senior Advisor to President Neera Tanden and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.
Finer further reflected his views on the India-US ties and said that the upcoming Quad summit is on the agenda.
"The year 2022 was huge in US-India relations. We think we have an even bigger year ahead in 2023. We have the Quad summit on the agenda coming up. We have India's G20 presidency, which I know we're all looking forward to, including Prime Minister Modi," he stated.
During the G20 summit, the two leaders reviewed the state of the India-US Partnership in sectors like critical and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.
PM Modi also thanked President Joe Biden for his constant support for cementing ties between India and the USA. Moreover, he conveyed his confidence in the fact that both countries would continue to maintain the level of coordination they have during India's G-20 Presidency.
The deepening ties between India and USA are the result of increased cooperation between them in several future-oriented sectors including critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, artificial intelligence, etc.
The two countries share partnerships in several groupings, which gives them chance to grab opportunities in different regions across the globe. QUAD grouping consists of India, the US, Australia, and Japan. Whereas, the I2U2 group comprises the US, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel.
