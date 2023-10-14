Israel-Hamas war: Putin backs Israel's self-defence, calls for 'independent' Palestinian state
Israel-Hamas War: Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledges Israel's right to self-defence in the face of Hamas' attacks of unprecedented brutality and stresses the creation of an independent Palestine state.
Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged Israel's right to self-defence in the face of Hamas' attacks of “unprecedented brutality," and stressed the creation of an “independent Palestine state with East Jerusalem" as its capital.
