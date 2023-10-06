The global community awaits the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize announcement. Here are the top contenders.

The global community eagerly awaits the announcement of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize winner. This prestigious award will be unveiled by the Norwegian Nobel Committee at 11 a.m. local time on October 6. Historically, the Peace Prize has been conferred 103 times to 140 luminaries since its inception in 1901. This is one of six awards instituted by Swedish chemist and dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2022, the honour was bestowed upon Ales Bialiatski, a Belarusian human rights advocate, and two commendable human rights bodies - the Russian group Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties.

Also Read: Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to Norwegian author Jon Fosse Dan Smith, the director of Stockholm's think-tank, has noted the unpredictable nature of the committee's decisions, as per TIME. The selection process relies on nominations sourced from an eclectic group, including past laureates, international courts of law members, national parliaments and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2023 Nobel Peace Prize: Top contenders Here are the top contenders, as per TIME:

Volodymyr Zelensky The Ukrainian President has made headlines for rallying international support during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Despite his popularity, some experts question the possibility of recognising a leader in the midst of conflict.

Alexei Navalny This Russian opposition stalwart stands out for his defiance against President Putin. Surviving an assassination attempt, he has garnered global attention. However, the Nobel Committee might be looking elsewhere, given the recent awards to Russian dissidents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ilham Tohti Hailing from China, this activist and scholar is renowned for spotlighting the plight of the Uyghurs. Despite being imprisoned, his voice and impact remain strong.

Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya This exiled Belarusian opposition figure has challenged Alexander Lukashenko's regime. Advocating democracy and fighting against vote tampering, her story is one of resilience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

International Court of Justice (ICJ) The ICJ, known for its role in resolving state disputes, might receive recognition for its contributions to global peace.

Narges Mohammadi & Mahbouba Seraj Both hail from West Asia but are celebrated for their individual contributions. Mohammadi is known for her human rights activism in Iran, while Seraj champions women's rights in Afghanistan.

Also Read: Nobel Prize in physics: 3 scientists win for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds Victoria Tauli-Corpuz & Juan Carlos Jintiach Representing the indigenous communities, these activists highlight the pressing concerns of native populations, especially in the face of the climate crisis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kyaw Moe Tun The Myanmar Ambassador to the U.N. stands against the military coup in his homeland. Denouncing the junta's actions, he champions democracy in Myanmar.

Human Rights Data Analysis Group This nonprofit organisation has taken the lead in spotlighting human rights violations across the globe, from South America to the Middle East.

Read the original TIME article HERE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!