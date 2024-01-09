BREAKING NEWS
2023 was the hottest year on record
The year 2023 was recorded as the hottest year on the Earth, with the Earth's surface nearly crossing the critical limit of 1.5 degree Celsius, EU climate monitors said Tuesday.
(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)
