‘2023 worst year for H1B cap lottery,’ Expert suggests easier alternatives to enter the US2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 07:46 PM IST
People who go to school in Australia or Canada and become citizens of those countries can qualify for country-specific visas (E-3 or TN) and then come to the US more easily afterwards.
Getting a US H1-B visa from India is getting tougher each year. The United States issues a certain number of H1-B visas for each country every year and since a large number of applications are made from India, there is an obvious backlog which gets transferred to the next year automatically. This way, the pile is getting larger every year. However, if you don't want to wait that long there are other ways to make it happen.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×