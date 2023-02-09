Some Democratic voters have raised questions about US President Joe Biden's age, health, and fitness to handle the 2024 reelection campaign and potential second term. However, he dismissed these concerns and cited his performance in Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

“Watch me, It's all I can say," Biden replied to his health-related questions in an interview on PBS Newshour, Bloomberg news reported.

“It goes from one extreme to another, last night I heard people saying, ‘Well, just watch Biden, by God, age is not an issue anymore,’ " he added.

“I would be completely thoroughly honest with the American people if I thought there was any health problem, anything that would keep me from being able to do the job," said Biden. “We’ll see but I think people just have to watch me."

Joe Biden, 80, is already the oldest president in American history.

He further stated that he intends to run for a second term, but has yet to officially announce a decision. Biden is expected to begin a campaign in the spring, as per Bloomberg reports.

“That’s my intention, I think, but I haven’t made that decision firmly yet," he said Wednesday.

However, the US President is facing renewed calls from some in his party for a new generation of leadership, while a majority of Democrats opined that they prefer that he not run again.

His State of the Union speech served as a de facto soft launch for his reelection run. Biden touted legislation passed last year with strong support from both his fellow Democrats and Republicans that boosted the U.S. semiconductor industry and promised more.

But Biden will have to confront a major vulnerability if he runs again: polls show voters are giving him little credit for those victories. More than six in 10 Americans do not believe he accomplished much in his first two years in office, according to a Washington Post-ABC News survey.

(With Bloomberg inputs)