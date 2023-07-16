2024 GOP presidential debate: Republican candidates find creative ways to boost donor numbers4 min read 16 Jul 2023, 09:22 PM IST
Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy rolled out a plan to let people who raise money for his campaign to keep 10% of whatever they take in from other donors
Some Republican candidates are finding creative ways to boost their donor numbers and to ensure they make it on stage as only six weeks remaining for the first 2024 GOP presidential debate to begin
