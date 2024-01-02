‘2024 is gonna be more crazy’, Elon Musk predicts. Here's why

‘2024 is gonna be even more crazy is my prediction’, Billionaire Elon Musk responded to a follower's post on X (formerly Twitter) who prayed to have a normal year in 2024 after ‘four years of crazy’. A user wrote, “Can we just have a normal year in 2024 ? 😰 Don't we deserve that after 4 years of crazy?" To this, Musk replied, “2024 is gonna be even more crazy is my prediction." The Tesla CEO marked the commencement of the New Year on Monday by saying, “LFG 2024 (let's freaking go)". He has foretold that this year will be the most remarkable one yet, implying that the US presidential election in November will take place.

In 2024, there will be historic elections in about 70 countries, including the US, India, Mexico, and South Africa. This will be a crucial test for democracy. There will be more than 3.7 billion voters, and their decisions could have an impact on the entire world and shape future developments.

Since being posted, numerous users reacted to Musk's post in the comment section. One user wrote, “Mr. Musk we need President Donald J. Trump back in that Whitehouse."

“With this presidential election, normalcy is the last thing 2024 will offer," another user commented.

Musk had earlier stated that he could not see himself supporting President Joe Biden in the 2024 election. He had also publicly praised General Motors as the leader of the electric car revolution while criticizing Biden for ignoring Tesla.

“The craziest of the last 18 months will rival the calmest of the next 12," the third user said.

“Yep. Swattings are already ramping up. The attacks on anyone who's not rabid leftist will continue to get worse. We need to be prepared," the fourth person added.

