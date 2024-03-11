2024 Ramadan: Joe Biden wishes Muslims ‘Ramzan kareem’, pledges to work non-stop for ceasefire in Gaza
Greeting Muslims across the world on the start of Ramzan, US President Joe Biden has recognised the suffering of the Palestinian people and pledged to lead international efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and work non-stop to establish an immediate and sustained ceasefire for at least six weeks there.