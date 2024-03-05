2024 Super Tuesday: 5 key things to know about this critical day for primary voting in Joe Biden vs Donald Trump battle
US Elections 2024: Super Tuesday on March 5 is crucial in the US presidential primaries, with over one-third of delegates up for grabs. Donald Trump is leading for the Republicans, aiming for 1,215 delegates. Joe Biden is on track for the Democrats with 1,968 delegates needed for nomination.
US Elections 2024: Super Tuesday on March 5 marks a pivotal day in the US presidential primaries. It's when a hefty chunk of delegates get picked by voters across many states. Here’s how things will unfold.
