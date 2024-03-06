Super Tuesday 2024 LIVE: Nikki Haley wins Vermont while Donald Trump dominates Republican primary contests
As the election results came in, Trump and Biden started to concentrate on attacking each other. Trump, speaking from his estate in Florida, slammed Biden's immigration policies and called him the "worst president" ever.
"November 5th is going to go down as the single most important day in the history of our country," Reuters quoted Trump as saying.
It was expected anyway that Biden would easily win the Democratic races. In Minnesota, a protest vote by activists unhappy with his strong support for Israel did better than expected. Meanwhile, Biden spoke out again, saying Trump is a danger to American democracy.
"Tonight's results leave the American people with a clear choice: Are we going to keep moving forward or will we allow Donald Trump to drag us backwards into the chaos, division, and darkness that defined his term in office?" Biden said.
Biden won't be Democratic nominee: Ramaswamy
“Joe Biden will NOT be the Democratic nominee," Vivek Ramaswamy has said while adding that Trump would be the choice for GOP voters.
Taylor Swift asks fans to vote
Taylor Swift told her fans to vote on Instagram without naming any candidates. She did support Biden in 2020. Biden's team would hope that Swift will support him again this time.
“I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven't already, make a plan to vote today. Whether you're in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at Vote.org," she wrote.
