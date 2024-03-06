Active Stocks
Super Tuesday 2024 LIVE: Nikki Haley wins Vermont while Donald Trump dominates Republican primary contests

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Super Tuesday: Nikki Haley wins Vermont in GOP contests heavily dominated by Donald Trump

FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley greets supporters at a campaign event in Portland, Maine, U.S. March 3, 2024. REUTERS/Joel Page/File Photo (REUTERS/Joel Page/File Photo)Premium
FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley greets supporters at a campaign event in Portland, Maine, U.S. March 3, 2024. REUTERS/Joel Page/File Photo (REUTERS/Joel Page/File Photo)

Super Tuesday: Nikki Haley has won Vermont as Republican contests get heavily dominated by former US President Donald Trump, as per Edison Research projections.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump both won their parties' nominations across the US on March 5. This sets them up for a rematch in the November election even though many people don't highly approve of either candidate.

Trump won the Republican votes in 12 states, like California and Texas, which have a lot of delegates. He easily defeated Nikki Haley, his only competitor left. The former UN Ambassador now can't win the nomination. Vermont remains her lone victory for now.

Trump is almost certain to get his third presidential nomination in a row even though he was dealing with many criminal charges. He has done well in 15 states on Super Tuesday 2024 and won over one-third of the Republican delegates.

As the election results came in, Trump and Biden started to concentrate on attacking each other. Trump, speaking from his estate in Florida, slammed Biden's immigration policies and called him the "worst president" ever.

"November 5th is going to go down as the single most important day in the history of our country," Reuters quoted Trump as saying.

It was expected anyway that Biden would easily win the Democratic races. In Minnesota, a protest vote by activists unhappy with his strong support for Israel did better than expected. Meanwhile, Biden spoke out again, saying Trump is a danger to American democracy.

"Tonight's results leave the American people with a clear choice: Are we going to keep moving forward or will we allow Donald Trump to drag us backwards into the chaos, division, and darkness that defined his term in office?" Biden said.

Biden won't be Democratic nominee: Ramaswamy

“Joe Biden will NOT be the Democratic nominee," Vivek Ramaswamy has said while adding that Trump would be the choice for GOP voters.

Taylor Swift asks fans to vote

Taylor Swift told her fans to vote on Instagram without naming any candidates. She did support Biden in 2020. Biden's team would hope that Swift will support him again this time.

“I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven't already, make a plan to vote today. Whether you're in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at Vote.org," she wrote.

Published: 06 Mar 2024, 10:16 AM IST
