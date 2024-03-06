Super Tuesday: Nikki Haley has won Vermont as Republican contests get heavily dominated by former US President Donald Trump, as per Edison Research projections.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump both won their parties' nominations across the US on March 5. This sets them up for a rematch in the November election even though many people don't highly approve of either candidate.

Trump won the Republican votes in 12 states, like California and Texas, which have a lot of delegates. He easily defeated Nikki Haley, his only competitor left. The former UN Ambassador now can't win the nomination. Vermont remains her lone victory for now.

Trump is almost certain to get his third presidential nomination in a row even though he was dealing with many criminal charges. He has done well in 15 states on Super Tuesday 2024 and won over one-third of the Republican delegates.