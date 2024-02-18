2024 US Election: What if Joe Biden or Donald Trump leave the presidential race?
Biden and Trump, the oldest potential US presidents, may face health risks. A scenario where one candidate exits before primaries leads to a delegate decision for the nominee. The party governing body selects replacements after the convention if needed.
Biden vs Trump: The lineup in the 2024 US election has long been a foregone conclusion, with a rematch between the two presidents appearing all but certain.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message