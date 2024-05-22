2024 US elections: Donald Trump's campaign to begin accepting donations through cryptocurrency
Donald Trump's campaign is now accepting cryptocurrency donations through a fundraising page on Coinbase, including Bitcoin, Ether, US Dollar Coin, Shiba Inu Coin, and Dogecoin.
With an aim to create a “crypto army" ahead of election day, Donald Trump's presidential campaign on Tuesday announced that it will start accepting donations through cryptocurrency, a digital asset that can be traded over the internet without relying on the global banking system.