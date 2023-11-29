comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 29 2023 15:29:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.75 0.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 711.4 1.98%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 405.95 2.27%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 568.5 0.7%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,560 1.99%
Business News/ News / World/  2024 US General Election: Vivek Ramaswamy says 'America First' resonates with George Washington's vision
Back Back

2024 US General Election: Vivek Ramaswamy says 'America First' resonates with George Washington's vision

 Livemint

Indian-American Republican presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy believes that Donald Trump's 'America First' agenda aligns with George Washington's vision of prioritizing the interests of citizens at home over those abroad.

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American entrepreneur, is one of the seven Republican candidates vying for the party's presidential nomination in the 2024 US general election. (AP)Premium
Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American entrepreneur, is one of the seven Republican candidates vying for the party's presidential nomination in the 2024 US general election. (AP)

America First" agenda resonates with George Washington's vision, said Indian-American Republican presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy in a conversation with Darren Beattie in an exclusive interview.

"I think something that's consistent with George Washington's vision." When Donald Trump spoke on "making sure that we look after the interests of citizens here at home rather than taking into account the interests of citizens in plural nations abroad, that was George Washington's 1796 farewell address in a nutshell. That's what MAGA and the America First movement is really about," said Ramaswamy in his interview with Revolver.news.

He explained that the movement is bigger than one man. It belongs to the people of this country. "And I'm in this to take that to the next generation of young Americans. Keep in mind, it was my generation, my peers, many of whom were sent to many of whom were sent to die in places like Iraq and Afghanistan, spent trillions of dollars. The $7 trillion in national debt that falls on the shoulders of our generation came from just those two wars. And so, in some ways, it's a generational and personal point to say that the moral duty of the US president is to the US citizens right here in our own homeland," Ramaswamy further added in his interview.

He talked about the plan of turning America First into a movement that will outlive Donald Trump and him as well.

Highlighting the data transfer-related violations, Ramaswamy said, “Whether it's TikTok or whether it's US tech companies, they are transferring our data to the CCP. That's what we need to focus on. I don't care whether the company's own shareholders or the people who make money include Chinese Americans or American Americans; it doesn't matter. They're all committing the same kinds of violations," as quoted in the interview.

He claimed that 4-5 apps out of the top 10-20 apps on the iPhone are also Chinese apps, but decided that Tik-Tok was the one that they wanted to ban, as per the interview with Revolver.news.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 29 Nov 2023, 03:31 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App