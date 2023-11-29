America First" agenda resonates with George Washington's vision, said Indian-American Republican presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy in a conversation with Darren Beattie in an exclusive interview. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I think something that's consistent with George Washington's vision." When Donald Trump spoke on "making sure that we look after the interests of citizens here at home rather than taking into account the interests of citizens in plural nations abroad, that was George Washington's 1796 farewell address in a nutshell. That's what MAGA and the America First movement is really about," said Ramaswamy in his interview with Revolver.news.

He explained that the movement is bigger than one man. It belongs to the people of this country. "And I'm in this to take that to the next generation of young Americans. Keep in mind, it was my generation, my peers, many of whom were sent to many of whom were sent to die in places like Iraq and Afghanistan, spent trillions of dollars. The $7 trillion in national debt that falls on the shoulders of our generation came from just those two wars. And so, in some ways, it's a generational and personal point to say that the moral duty of the US president is to the US citizens right here in our own homeland," Ramaswamy further added in his interview.

He talked about the plan of turning America First into a movement that will outlive Donald Trump and him as well.

Highlighting the data transfer-related violations, Ramaswamy said, “Whether it's TikTok or whether it's US tech companies, they are transferring our data to the CCP. That's what we need to focus on. I don't care whether the company's own shareholders or the people who make money include Chinese Americans or American Americans; it doesn't matter. They're all committing the same kinds of violations," as quoted in the interview.

He claimed that 4-5 apps out of the top 10-20 apps on the iPhone are also Chinese apps, but decided that Tik-Tok was the one that they wanted to ban, as per the interview with Revolver.news.

