2024 US President Election: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris debate on September 10. What we know so far

Donald Trump proposed a debate against Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News on Sept. 4. The Harris campaign has responded by saying that Trump is trying to back out of a debate that had been set to run on ABC.

Written By Alka Jain
Published4 Aug 2024, 07:44 AM IST
2024 US President Election: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris debate on September 10. What we know so far
2024 US President Election: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris debate on September 10. What we know so far

2024 US Presidential Election: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump proposed debating Democratic candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris on September 4 on Fox News. However, the Harris campaign claimed that Trump was trying to back out from the debate scheduled on ABC News.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the debate rules would be similar to the first with President Joe Biden, who has dropped his candidature from the presidential race. But this time, the debate would take place in the battleground of Pennsylvania with a “full arena audience”, he said.

Also Read | Kamala Harris says Trump ‘scared’ to attend US poll debate: ‘Will be there on…’

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What we know so far

1) The second debate between Trump and Biden was scheduled on September 10 on ABC News, but the former US President suggested it move to Fox News. On Friday, Kamala Harris secured her Democratic nomination for the presidential race.

2) After Donald Trump announced the debate, Harris took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “It’s interesting how 'any time, any place' becomes ‘one specific time, one specific safe space’. I’ll be there on Sept. 10, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there.”

Also Read | Donald Trump continues racial attacks on Kamala Harris: ‘Love of your Indian…’

3) Trump is running scared and that her campaign is happy to discuss further debates after the September 10 one that both campaigns have already agreed to, said Harris spokesperson Michael Tyler.

4) On the other hand, Trump said Harris is afraid to do it. “I will see her on Sept. 4 or I won't see her at all,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Also Read | US Elections 2024: Trump agrees to Fox News debate with Harris on September 4

5) Trump suggested moving the debate to Fox shortly after the Democratic National Committee released an ad campaign on Friday. The ad taunted him, labeling him a "convicted felon afraid to debate" and speculating that it might be due to his position on abortion.

6) “Now, he seems only comfortable in a cocoon, asking his happy place Fox to host a Trump rally and call it a debate. Maybe he can only handle debating someone his own age,” said David Plouffe, an adviser to former President Barack Obama who recently joined the Harris campaign, posted on social media.

 

(With Reuters inputs)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Aug 2024, 07:44 AM IST
HomeNewsWorld2024 US President Election: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris debate on September 10. What we know so far

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue