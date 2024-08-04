2024 US President Election: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris debate on September 10. What we know so far

2024 US Presidential Election: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump proposed debating Democratic candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris on September 4 on Fox News. However, the Harris campaign claimed that Trump was trying to back out from the debate scheduled on ABC News.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the debate rules would be similar to the first with President Joe Biden, who has dropped his candidature from the presidential race. But this time, the debate would take place in the battleground of Pennsylvania with a “full arena audience”, he said.

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What we know so far 1) The second debate between Trump and Biden was scheduled on September 10 on ABC News, but the former US President suggested it move to Fox News. On Friday, Kamala Harris secured her Democratic nomination for the presidential race.

2) After Donald Trump announced the debate, Harris took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “It’s interesting how 'any time, any place' becomes ‘one specific time, one specific safe space’. I’ll be there on Sept. 10, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there.”

3) Trump is running scared and that her campaign is happy to discuss further debates after the September 10 one that both campaigns have already agreed to, said Harris spokesperson Michael Tyler.

4) On the other hand, Trump said Harris is afraid to do it. “I will see her on Sept. 4 or I won't see her at all,” he wrote on Truth Social.

5) Trump suggested moving the debate to Fox shortly after the Democratic National Committee released an ad campaign on Friday. The ad taunted him, labeling him a "convicted felon afraid to debate" and speculating that it might be due to his position on abortion.

6) “Now, he seems only comfortable in a cocoon, asking his happy place Fox to host a Trump rally and call it a debate. Maybe he can only handle debating someone his own age,” said David Plouffe, an adviser to former President Barack Obama who recently joined the Harris campaign, posted on social media.