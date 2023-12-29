2024 US President Elections: After Colorado, Donald Trump disqualified from Maine's primary ballot
Maine's top election official disqualifies Donald Trump from the state ballot in the 2024 presidential primary due to his role in the Capitol attack.
Maine’s top election official on Thursday disqualified Donald Trump from the state ballot in next year’s US presidential primary election, according to Reuters reports. With this, it has become the second state to bar the former president for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.