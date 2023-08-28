2024 US Polls: Vivek Ramaswamy wants Elon Musk as adviser, says, 'he laid off 75% Twitter staff so... '2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 11:42 AM IST
Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wants Elon Musk as an adviser if elected president in 2024. Ramaswamy admires Musk's management style and the mass layoffs he conducted at Twitter.
Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American Republican presidential candidate, has indicated that he would like Elon Musk to be an adviser in his administration if he gets elected as the US president in 2024.
