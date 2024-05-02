Former US President Donald Trump, who is in a potential rematch with incumbent Joe Biden for the November elections, has said he will "gladly accept" the result of the polls, even if loses to the Democrat.

After addressing a rally in Wisconsin's Waukesha, Trump spoke to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about the election's integrity concerns. Trump's election rally in Wisconsin was scheduled for his day off from the ongoing hush-money trial.

Trump, when asked about the possibility of Biden defeating him for the second time in November, said: “If everything’s honest, I’ll gladly accept the results. I don’t change on that. If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country."

His comments resembled his denial of the 2020 election claims, which he made in order to challenge Biden.

Also read: Prosecutors to ask judge to impose more fines on Donald Trump for violating gag order

On January 6, a crowd stormed the Capitol in protest of the election's certification, sparked by allegations of electoral fraud.

“If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore," he had warned the crowd.

During the interview, Trump reiterated the 2020 lie, claiming that he had actually won Wisconsin in the last US polls.

“If you go back and look at all of the things that had been found out, it showed that I won the election in Wisconsin," adding that “It also showed I won the election in other locations," he said.

In 2020, Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by a narrow margin, receiving 1,630,866 votes to his 1,610,184. However, Trump had emerged victorious in the 2016 US elections.

Earlier this week, Trump appeared in an interview with Time magazine and asserted that if he wins the presidential race, there won't be any political violence, but “if we don't win, you know, it depends."

Trump is charged with 34 counts of fabricating business documents to conceal hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to stay quiet about Trump's extra-marital affair with her.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!